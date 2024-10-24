Morgan Six Plus Drives Into The Setting Sun As Company Ceases Production For Car

By: G R Mukesh | October 24, 2024
The Morgan Plus Six bids adieu with class, as the company has announced that it will end production for this classic car.
In addition, the car is studded with electronic stability control. It also has an audio system developed by Sennheiser.
This car weighs 1,114kg, and is powered by the BMW B58 in-line six-cylinder petrol engine.
This powerful engine can produce the top performance of 335 bhp.
The Morgan car has a top speed of 267 kmph, and can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.2 seconds.
The Morgan Six Plus has a warranty of 3 years and 57,936 Kilometres.
The Morgan Six Plus is estimated to be priced at Rs 1 crore.
Thanks For Reading!