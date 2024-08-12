Monday Blues? 7 Ways To Beat It And Have A Great Work Week Ahead

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 12, 2024
Monday blues are very real and people experience them. Monday blues refers to the feeling of stress, anxiety, sadness and lack of motivation people suffer from on a Monday, the first day of the work week
All images from Canva
To boost your Mondays, begin with a meditation session or a physical activity in the morning. They have positive impact on your body and elevate your energy levels in the morning
Ask yourself the reason you get Monday blues? Do you not like the job you're doing? Is something in life making you unhappy? Did you not get the work done successfully last week? Once you know the reason behind your stress, you might to be able to work on it
The best way to avoid Monday blues is to not over schedule your week or the first day of the week. It can be overwhelming. Instead, just start your day at a slow pace but with all your heart in it and you will eventually figure out the rest
Start your day with feel-good music. You may not realise this but music plays a great role in your daily life. It has the power to uplift your mood. Begin your day with either devotional music or some motivational beats that'll get you energised for the day
Create Monday traditions at your work place. Something fun to look forward to. This will make you feel less stressed about the day
To avoid Monday blues, it is always important to wrap your work perfectly before you go off for the weekend so that you give a fresh start to it on a Monday