Mom-To-Be Athiya Shetty Channels Corp-Core Aesthetic In Custom Rimzim Dadu Ivory Pantsuit

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 10, 2024
Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty is a symbol of chic and sophisticated fashion, serving numerous inspirations for "corp-core" (corporate) attire
All images from Athiya Shetty's Instagram
At the recent Armani Beauty launch event in Delhi, the mom-to-be channelled a demure aura in an ivory pantsuit
She wore an off-white blazer and pants set inspired by a menswear look from Rimzim Dadu’s recent couture collection, Stucco
The tailored blazer featured a shawl lapel that extended down the front, creating a faux scarf effect, along with sequin and bead embroidery
It was paired with matching pants, which boasted of a flared silhouette and a folded hem on the bottom
The 'Hero' fame complemented her chic attire with dangling earrings embellished with a cerulean blue stone
For the final glam, Athiya finished off with her signature middle-parted sleek hair bun and minimal makeup look
Thanks For Reading!