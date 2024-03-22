Mom-To-Be Alanna Panday, Look How The Influencer Flaunts Her Baby Bump In These Mom-Fit

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 22, 2024
Influencer and Actress Alanna Panday is all ready to welcome a baby boy with husband Ivor. Alanna has always served with the most elegant outfits in her own minimalist style.
Her pictures with the baby bump have left the fans in awe. This sheer brown dress perfectly shows her simple yet elegant side. She always likes to style her fits with some extraordinary jewellery and bags.
Alanna loves minimalistic style and off-white moments. This look is pretty and the chunky shell necklace elevates the whole look.
Mum-to-be Alanna has given some of the best looks in her own style. From elegant dresses to minimalistic two-pieces, she has styled every look perfectly to show her baby bump.
Her love for white and beaches is very evident through her Instagram posts. Her style remains different and unique in her own way.
The beautiful couple, Alanna and Ivor recently announced that they are expecting a baby boy. The couple duo loves to match together in minimalist pieces and serves the internet.
She always shines! Apart from vintage colours, Alanna also loves pastels and likes to style colours like blue in her own way. This blue two piece is unique and pretty.
Her style has elevated as she welcomes the baby, but her signature style of adding elegant necklaces to simple dress pieces still remains the same.
During the launch of her upcoming show ‘The Tribe’ in Mumbai, she wore a two-piece by designer Amit Aggarwal. She effortlessly flaunts her baby bump in this outfit.