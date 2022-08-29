Miss Diva Universe 2022: Photos Of The Star-Studded Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2022
Harnaaz Sandhu: She was awarded Miss Universe 2021 in December.
Lara Dutta: She is the second women to bring home the title of Miss Universe.
Mouni Roy: She is a Bollywood actress who rose to fame because of the daily soap 'Naagin.'
Meher Castelino: She is the first women to win the title of Miss World India.
Shefali Sood: She was crowned Miss Supranational. She is also Model.
Peden O Namgyal: she won the title of Miss Supranational India in the year 2017.
Vartika Singh: She represented India at the 68th edition of Miss Universe pageant and won Miss Grand India in 2015.
Ritika Khatnani: She made us proud when she became the continent queen Miss Supranational Asia 2022 & Miss Diva Supranational.
Alankrita Sahai :She is the only women to win 7 titles at the Miss Earth pageant and was Miss India Earth 2014.
Tanushree Dutta: She was the recipient of the Femina Miss India Universe title in 2004.
