Milk For Skin? 7 Reasons That Will Make You Include This In Your Skincare Routine

By: Rahul M | June 01, 2024
Milk can be used as a great face wash because of its ability to remove impurities and dirt from the face. However, people with acne-prone skin should avoid it.
All images from Canva
The content of water, fat and protein in milk can moisturise and replenish dry skin. It can be used as a natural moisturiser for the face and body.
Using milk on the skin can reduce wrinkle appearance and skin-ageing problems.
Applying homemade milk-based face masks can promote skin whitening and remove tan, dark spots and patches.
Milk can cure and calm your sunburn and irritated skin during the heat wave.
Milk is beneficial for people with sensitive skin. It soothes sensitive and irritated skin gently.
Milk helps in healing and repairing cracked feet. It gently exfoliates the dead skin, giving you a smoother foot.