MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From The Match As MS Dhoni's Fireworks Ensures Chennai's Win Over Mumbai At Wankhede Stadium

By: Aakash Singh | April 15, 2024
Hardik Pandya ran all the way to hug MS Dhoni before the match at the Wankhede Stadium.
(Credits: Twitter)
During the toss, fans kept cheering 'Rohit, Rohit' at the Wankhede Stadium.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gerald Coetzee celebrates Ajinkya Rahane's wicket. Ajinkya Rahane opened with Rachin Ravindra, but only managed a single-figure score.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a 33-ball half-century as he led from the front. He eventually perished to his opposite number Hardik Pandya for 69 off 40 balls.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shivam Dube was equally impressive as he stayed unbeaten at 66. The all-rounder clattered Romario Shepherd for 22 runs in an over, including 2 sixes and 2 fours.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 90 runs after CSK were slightly unsettled by the dismissals of Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane.
(Credits: Twitter)
MS Dhoni walked out to bat when only 4 deliveries were left in the innings. The Wankhede Stadium erupted as the former skipper strode out on the field.
(Credits: Twitter)
MS Dhoni played a game-changing knock in the 4 deliveries he faced. He clattered Hardik Pandya for 3 consecutive sixes, carting out 26 runs as CSK reached 206 in 20 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
MS Dhoni gave the match ball to a female fan at the Wankhede Stadium while walking back to the dressing room.
(Credits: Twitter)
Matheesha Pathirana derailed Mumbai Indians after openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started strongly. Pathirana picked up 4 wickets and earned the Player of the Match award for his game-changing spell.
(Credits: Twiter)
Hardik Pandya's wicket proved to be a decisive moment in the game. The Mumbai Indians' skipper managed only 2 runs off 6 balls as the home side eventually fell 20 runs short.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma reached his 2nd IPL ton in the 20th over of the innings. However, it was a muted celebration from the ex-captain as Mumbai Indians suffered their 4th loss of the tournament.