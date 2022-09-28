Mehmood Birth Anniversary: Best films of the King of Comedy

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2022
Mehmood was born on September 29, 1932. The king of comedy, Mehmood Ali, popularly known as Mehmood, worked in over 300 Bollywood films
In 'Gumnaam', Mehmood played the role of a butler of an unoccupied mansion on an unknown island. The film features one of Mehmood's famous songs 'Hum kaale hain toh kya hua dilwale hain'
'Bhoot Bungla' was a horror-comedy, produced and directed by Mehmood. In the film, Mehmood played the role of Mohan Kumar who also investigates the threatening phone calls made to Tanuja's character
'Pyaar Kiye Jaa' is one of Mehmood's movies that is termed as a classic by many in the film. The late actor played the role of an aspiring filmmaker
'Padosan' is one of the most iconic films of the actor. It starred Sunil Dutt and Saira with Mehmood. Mehmood's scenes with Dutt managed to entertain the audiences as they fought for Saira's affections
'Do Phool' featured Ashok Kumar, Vinod Mehra and Mehmood in the lead roles. Mehmood was seen in dual roles in the film
In 'Dil Tera Deewana' Mehmood essayed the role of the lead's friend who gets entangled in a mess due to his friend's wayward idea
'Kunwara Baap' is a film with a serious message about polio vaccination. However, Mehmood did some comedy scenes in the film to earn a Filmfare nomination as Best Comic role
