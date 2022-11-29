Meet glamorous wives, girlfriends of Portugal footballers including super model, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 29, 2022

Georgina Rodriguez, known as the 'Queen of WAGs,' is Cristiano Ronaldo's partner

Ines Tomaz is a bikini model and the fiancee of Bernardo Silva

Margarida Corceiro is the girlfriend of Portuguese sensation Joao Felix; she is also a soap actress

Ginevra Festa, the girlfriend of Ruben Dias Festa, who is said to be working in Dubai

Ruben Neves' wife, Debora Lourenco

Ana Pinho, Bruno Fernandes' adoring wife

Daniela Machado, Joao Cancelo's girlfriend and a blogger and influencer

