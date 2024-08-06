Meet China’s Zheng Haohao: Youngest Athlete At Paris Olympics Born On Penultimate Day Of London 2012

August 06, 2024

Chinese skateboarder Zheng Haohao has already made headlines in Paris 2024

Olympics/Instagram

The athlete with toothy smile is the youngest ever to compete in Paris Olympics

worldskatesb/Instagram

Zheng at 11 years and 11 months is People’s Republic of China’s youngest-ever Olympian

worldskatesb/Instagram

Zheng was born on August 11, 2012 which was also the penultimate day of London Olympics

worldskatesb/Instagram

Zheng who started skating at 7 years of age is coached by Danny Wainwright

worldskatesb/Instagram

Zheng made Olympic debut against competitors she also counts as idols, friends, and teenagers

worldskatesb/Instagram

Zheng in one of her interviews said that she started skateboarding to make new friends

Twitter

Zheng aims to inspire people of all ages with her skills

Twitter