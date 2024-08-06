Meet China’s Zheng Haohao: Youngest Athlete At Paris Olympics Born On Penultimate Day Of London 2012

By: Aakash Singh | August 06, 2024
Chinese skateboarder Zheng Haohao has already made headlines in Paris 2024
The athlete with toothy smile is the youngest ever to compete in Paris Olympics
Zheng at 11 years and 11 months is People’s Republic of China’s youngest-ever Olympian
Zheng was born on August 11, 2012 which was also the penultimate day of London Olympics
Zheng who started skating at 7 years of age is coached by Danny Wainwright
Zheng made Olympic debut against competitors she also counts as idols, friends, and teenagers
Zheng in one of her interviews said that she started skateboarding to make new friends
Zheng aims to inspire people of all ages with her skills