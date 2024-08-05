Meet Beacon: 4-Year-Old Dog Providing Emotional Support To USA's Gymnastics Team During Paris 2024 Olympics

By: Aakash Singh | August 05, 2024

Becaon, a 4-year-old dog, has been chosen as a medium for therapy for the gymnastics team in USA. Beacon has reportedly supported the athletes emotionally since May 2023.

(Credits: Instagram)

Gymnastics team of USA pet the golden retriever.

(Credits: Instagram)

An athlete pets beacon. Fans have also demanded a gold medal for the Golden Retriever in case the gymnasts also win one.

(Credits: Instagram)

An athlete hugs beacon.

(Credits: Instagram)

Beacon wearing an id of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

(Credits: Twitter)

USA gymnast Simone Biles posing with the dog.

(Credits: Twitter)

US Gymnast and Olympic gold Medalist Sunisa Lee with beacon.

(Credits: Twitter)