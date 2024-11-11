Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's Birth Anniversary: 7 Quotes That Will Inspire You

By: Rahul M | November 11, 2024
Every year, November 11 is celebrated as National Education Day in honour of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's birth anniversary. On this special occasion, here are seven inspirational and motivational quotes by former Education Minister of independent India:
Steven Stark | Pinterest
"To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."
"Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in society."
"Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."
"You have to dream before your dreams can come true."
"Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness."
"Teaching by tongue can be perspired but by good deed can stay stronger."
"Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model."
Thanks For Reading!