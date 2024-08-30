Maserati GranTurismo 2024: Twin Turbo Power Hits India

By: G R Mukesh | August 30, 2024
Maserati has launched the second-generation GranTurismo in India.
The car is offered in two trims - Modena priced at Rs 2.72 crore and Trofeo at Rs 2.90 crore (both ex-showroom).
The Modena trim produces 485 bhp, while the Trofeo trim delivers 544 bhp.
The car's front design showcases the Maserati Trident logo.
The GranTurismo features a 12.3-inch central infotainment screen and an 8.8-inch touchscreen for climate control.
Both the Modena and Trofeo variants come with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels.
Both trims are powered by a 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno Twin Turbo engine.
