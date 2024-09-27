Mark Of Urban Riding & Beyond: Livewire S2 Del Mar

By: G R Mukesh | September 27, 2024
The LiveWire Electric Motorcycles S2 Del Mar is the pinnacle of urban riding and beyond, designed for speed, agility, and linear acceleration.
Del Mar was designed to make every second matter. It has 194 ft-lb of torque, a 3.0 second 0-60 time, L1 and L2 charging, and over-the-air updates.
The performance-focused Del Mar motorcycle uses LiveWire's electric drivetrain in conjunction with a special 19" wheel and tire package.
With a SHOWA Fully Adjustable front fork and a SHOWA Free Piston Monoshock rear shock that offer complete adjustability and precise handling.
It features dynamic ride modes that instantly adjust to the demands of the rider and the road conditions.
The first motorcycle from LiveWire with over-the-air (OTA) updates is the S2 Del Mar.
