'Maradona is watching us from heaven': Lionel Messi after Argentina reach semis of FIFA World Cup 2022, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 10, 2022
Lionel Messi said the late Diego Maradona was looking over the Argentina team after La Albiceleste beat Netherlands on penalties to reach the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022
"Diego is watching us from heaven," Messi said of the former Argentina captain and coach who died two years ago."He is pushing us. I hope it stays like that until the end."
It is only the second time Argentina has reached the last four since 1990
In 2014, Messi was part of the team that lost to Germany in the final and he looks in the mood to get there again in a tournament that he is turning into his own personal highlight reel
Messi delivered a mesmerising piece of skill and vision to set up the opening goal for Nahuel Molina in the 35th minute
His penalty in the 73rd minute was his fourth goal of the tournament and took him to 10 overall in the World Cup — tied with Gabriel Batistuta for the most for Argentina
Messi now has 94 goals in his 169 international games
Argentina will face Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday night
