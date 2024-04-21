Mango Season Is Here: Checkout Some Popular Varieties Of The King Of Fruits Found In India

By: Rahul M | April 21, 2024
Popularly called HAPUS AAM, Alphonso mango has a rich taste and it's creamy and juicy. It is one of the most expensive mangoes in India.
GIR KESAR Mango, also called Kesar Aam is a bright orange pulp mango popular in Gujarat and Ahmedabad.
TOTAPURI MANGO is a green parrot colour mango. It is commonly used for mango chutney or eaten raw with salt. It has a bitter, sour and slightly sweet taste.
Quit a popular variety of mangoes, DASHERI first originated in Lucknow. It is a sweet and fragrant mango commonly available during the month of June.
RASPURI Mangos, also called sweet mango, are popular ones in Karnataka. Because of their rich taste and juicy flavours, it is called as the "queen" mango. In Maharashtra, it is known as Pairi mango.
Famously known as the King of the Mangoes, MALDA is native to Bihar. It has a sweet and sour taste, making itself best for shakes and chutneys.
HIMSAGAR Mango is also called Khirsapati mango. You can enjoy the juicy Himsgaar mango from the month of May to June. It can be used for mango desserts and shakes.
