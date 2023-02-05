Manchester United hold on to secure valuable 3 points against Crystal Palace after Casemiro gets sent off

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 05, 2023
Manchester United climbed up to third place in the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored a goal in each half but the hosts played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Casemiro was shown a straight red card.
Jeff Schlupp gave Palace some hope after Casemiro's sending off but Erik ten Hag's side held on to claim another win
The result sees United claim a fourth consecutive victory since their last-minute defeat at Arsenal last month.
The hosts were awarded a penalty after five minutes when VAR adjudged Will Hughes to have handled Rashford's cross inside the box.
United doubled their lead after the break when Luke Shaw set up Rashford who produced a fine finish.
The game turned after 70 minutes when Casemiro was sent off following a VAR check for grabbing Hughes' neck.
Five minutes later, Palace grabbed a goal back as Schlupp diverted past David de Gea from a corner.
The visitors poured forward looking for an equaliser but Ten Hag stemmed the tide by sending on Harry Maguire, loan signing Marcel Sabitzer and Victor Lindelof
The first 70 minutes was all ours, we dominated the game and we played really well, A big compliment for the team, a lot of energy and they played really well in possession and in the defence transition," Ten Hag said in a TV interview