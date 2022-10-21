Mallika Sherawat Birthday: Hottest pictures of the 'Welcome' star

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2022

Reema Lamba aka Mallika Sherawat was born on October 24, 1976

Instagram

Known for her bold onscreen attitude in films like 'Khwahish' and 'Murder', Sherawat established herself as a sex symbol and as one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood

Mallika often leaves her fans mesmerised with her bold ensemble

Mallika made everyone's jaw drop with this picture of her by the pool

Mallika set the temperature high as she posted this throwback picture of herself

Mallika often shares glimpses from her photoshoots with her fans

Mallika looked ethereal as she posed for the cameras in daylight

Mallika also flaunted her toned physique in a floral bikini bottom and gray bikini top

From photoshoot pictures to her exotic vacations, she often treats fans with fiery photos on social media

She was recently seen in 'RK/RKay'

