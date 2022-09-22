Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, and others attend Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 42nd birthday on September 21 and her party was a star-studded affair
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Her birthday bash was attended by several members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Mom-to-be Alia was seen dressed in a casual black gown and flaunting her baby bump
Malaika Arora, who is one of Bebo's closest friends, made heads turn in a classy black bodycon dress
Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan was all smiles as she arrived for the party
Her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu also marked his attendance
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra added a pop of colour to the party in his shiny blue jacket
He posed with best friend and filmmaker Karan Johar
Sanjay Kapur and Maheep Kapoor also aced the all-black look
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra
