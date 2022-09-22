Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, and others attend Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 42nd birthday on September 21 and her party was a star-studded affair

Her birthday bash was attended by several members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Mom-to-be Alia was seen dressed in a casual black gown and flaunting her baby bump

Malaika Arora, who is one of Bebo's closest friends, made heads turn in a classy black bodycon dress

Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan was all smiles as she arrived for the party

Her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu also marked his attendance

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra added a pop of colour to the party in his shiny blue jacket

He posed with best friend and filmmaker Karan Johar

Sanjay Kapur and Maheep Kapoor also aced the all-black look

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra

