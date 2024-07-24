Makes Hearts Race Faster: The New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+

By: G R Mukesh | July 24, 2024

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO is a sports car enthusiast's dream come true for anyone seeking extraordinary driving dynamics.

Superior propulsion is ensured by the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, which produces 450 kW (612 hp), 20 kW (27 hp) more than the AMG GT 63.

All things considered, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO performs admirably, particularly at higher speeds.

The aerodynamics package with a fixed rear wing and the AIRPANEL active air control system in the front apron.

The stats show that it can go from zero to 200 km/h in 10.9 seconds, with a maximum speed of 317 km/h.

Thanks For Reading!

The American Style: All-New Ford Explorer 2025
Find out More