Makes Hearts Race Faster: The New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+

By: G R Mukesh | July 24, 2024
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO is a sports car enthusiast's dream come true for anyone seeking extraordinary driving dynamics.
Superior propulsion is ensured by the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, which produces 450 kW (612 hp), 20 kW (27 hp) more than the AMG GT 63.
All things considered, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO performs admirably, particularly at higher speeds.
The aerodynamics package with a fixed rear wing and the AIRPANEL active air control system in the front apron.
The stats show that it can go from zero to 200 km/h in 10.9 seconds, with a maximum speed of 317 km/h.
