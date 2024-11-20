Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao & Other Celebs Cast Votes In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | November 20, 2024
Bollywood celebs stepped out to vote in Mumbai on Wednesday morning for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Among the first ones to vote was Akshay Kumar, who was all smiles as he flaunted his inked finger
Rajkummar Rao too reached the polling booth in the early hours and cast his vote, and while at it, he also urged the youth to exercise their right
John Abraham looked fresh as he cast his vote in Rizvi College, Bandra, and he also treated his fans with some photos
Sonu Sood exercised his right to cast vote, and as he exited the booth, also passed on a message to his fans to do the same
Ali Fazal was all smiles as he greeted the paparazzi after casting his vote in Mumbai
Farhan Akhtar reached the polling booth with sister Zoya, and while showing off his inked finger, mentioned the importance of choosing the right representative
Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame director Kabir Khan too cast his vote in Mumbai