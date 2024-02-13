Maghi Ganpati 2024: All You Need To Celebrate This Auspicious Day

By: Swarna Srikanth | February 13, 2024
Will many are aware of Ganesh Chathurthi or Ganeshotsav which takes place in the Hindu month Bhadrapad, not many know about the celebration that unfolds in Magha Maas.
Maghi Ganpati, also known as Magha Ganesh Chathurthi, is an auspicious occasion observed on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha in Magha month.
In 2024, the celebration falls on February 13, when devotees worship Lord Ganesha with great fervor and dedication.
They observe fasts, perform special prayers, and offer various rituals and offerings to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha for wisdom, success, and the removal of obstacles in their lives.
Maghi Ganesh Jayanti holds special significance in regions like Maharashtra, especially the Konkan region.
Some of the sacred hymns recited on this day include Ganesh Gayatri Mantra and 16 names of Ganpati Bappa, along with the Ganesh Aarti.
As we mark this auspicious day, you may wish your dear ones a "Happy Maghi Ganpati" with his message: May Lord Ganesh bless you with good health and success in life. May your trust in him never fade.
Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya. Best wishes on Maghi Ganpati 2024.