LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From Delhi Capitals' Convincing Win Over Lucknow Super Giants

By: Aakash Singh | April 13, 2024
The 4th over of the innings saw Rishabh Pant involve in an animated chat with the umpire over DRS. Despite seemingly signalled for the DRS, Pant denied it and argued with the umpire.
(Credits: Twitter)
Kuldeep Yadav struck twice in 2 deliveries to remove in-form batters Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran. He eventually finished with figures of 4-0-20-3.
Ayush Badoni starred for Lucknow Super Giants with the bat, hammering an unbeaten 55. His unbroken partnership of 73 with Arshad Khan helped Lucknow reach 167-7 from 94-7 at one stage.
David Warner endured a bizarre dismissal off the bowling of Yash Thakur. The left-hander only managed 9 runs off 8 balls with a solitary boundary.
Jake Fraser-McGurk announced himself with a stellar IPL debut. The youngster smashed 55 off 35 deliveries, including three consecutive sixes off Krunal Pandya's one over.
However, LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi had dropped Fraser-McGurk when he was on 24.
Tristan Stubbs (R) hit the winning runs as the Delhi Capitals got off the bottom of the table. In the process, Delhi secured their 2nd win.
By successfully gunning down 168, Delhi Capitals also became the first team to defeat the Lucknow Super Giants when chasing over 160.
