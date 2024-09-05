List Of Top 10 Highest Tax-Paying Actors Of India In 2024

By: Sachin T | September 05, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan became the highest tax-paying celebrity of India this year as he paid a tax worth whopping Rs 92 crore

He is followed by south superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who paid a tax of Rs 80 crore

Salman Khan has secured the third spot on the list with taxes worth Rs 75 crore

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is fourth on the list as he paid taxes worth Rs 71 crore

Ajay Devgn was the sixth highest tax-paying celeb in India this year with Rs 42 crore in taxes

Ranbir Kapoor found himself in the 8th spot as he paid Rs 36 crore in taxes

The 10th place was held by Hrithik Roshan as he paid taxes worth Rs 28 crore

Kapil Sharma is the 11th highest tax-paying celeb of India as he paid Rs 26 crore to the Indian government

Kareena Kapoor Khan paid taxes worth Rs 20 crore this year, and she is at the 13th spot on the list

Shahid Kapoor is the 10th highest tax-paying actor in India with Rs 18 crore paid in taxes