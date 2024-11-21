List Of States Where The Sabarmati Report Has Been Declared Tax-Free

By: Sachin T | November 21, 2024
Vikrant Massey's latest release, The Sabarmati Report, has been declared tax-free in five states across India
The film, which also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna, claims to uncover the truth behind the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, which led to the Gujarat riots
On Wednesday night, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, declared The Sabarmati Report as 'tax-free' in the state
On Wednesday, Vikrant met UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and later, the chief minister declared the film tax-free in the state
On the same day, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, declared the movie tax-free in his state, after attending a special screening with Vikrant and Raashii
Simultaneously, Chhattisgarh, which is also ruled by the BJP, made the film tax-free in the state
Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, while declaring The Sabarmati Report tax-free in his state, said, "The film effectively exposes the reality of the system at the time and refutes the false, misleading narratives that were propagated."
The Sabarmati Report has been given tax-free status in Haryana as well