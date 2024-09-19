List Of Movies You Can Watch For ₹99 On September 20, 2024

By: Sachin T | September 19, 2024
The Multiplex Association of India has declared September 20, 2024, as National Cinema Lovers' Day, and on the occasion, movies will be available across multiplexes all over India for just Rs 99. The offer will be valid only on Friday
Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, among others, has emerged to be the highest grossing Hindi film of all time, and on Friday, you can watch it just for Rs 99!
The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, has been receiving critical acclaim from the audience. This too will be available for Rs 99 on September 20
Yudhra, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi in the titular role, is set to release in theatres on September 20. The bloody actioner also stars Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal in key roles
Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam stars Dhvani Bhanushali and she decided to elope on her wedding day. That is when she crosses paths with serial wedding crasher Aashim Gulati, who agrees to help her. The film will release on September 20
Greatest Of All Times, aka, GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is currently going strong at the box office. Tickets for the same will be available for Rs 99 on Friday
Orion Pax and D-16, who were once brothers-in-arms, get forged into sworn enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron. The ultimate clash will be unleashed in theatres on September 20, for Rs 99 only
Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's heartbreaking romantic saga, Veer Zaara, re-released in theatres last week, and it will be available across multiplexes on Friday as well
A family builds a shrine for a monster Hastar, who is never to be worshipped. However, they have their eyes on his cursed wealth, and their attempts to get it ends in a catastrophy. Originally released in 2018, the film re-released in theatres recently