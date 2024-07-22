List Of Films Ajay Devgn & Tabu Starred In Together

By: Sachin T | July 22, 2024
Ajay Devgn and Tabu are all set to star in their 10th film together, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which will release on August 2, 2024. Ahead of the film's release, here's a look at all the films which featured the hit duo together
Vijaypath (1994): This was the first time that Ajay and Tabu came on screen together, and their electrifying chemistry set the screens ablaze from the word go. Their song Raah Mein Unse Mulaqaat Ho Gayi was a instant hit among the masses
Haqeeqat (1995): Within a year of their first film, Ajay and Tabu starred in their second project together, and this time, Ajay played a criminal-turned-hero who falls in love with Tabu, who played a widow
Thakshak (1999): In the film, Ajay plays Ishaan who vows to protect a gangster and his bestfriend Sunny, but things take a dramatic turn when Tabu's character Suman, who is the love of Ishaan's life, testifies against Sunny
Drishyam (2015): Ajay and Tabu reunited on screen after 16 years to deliver the blockbuster film, in which the former plays a common name ready to go to lengths to save his family from the latter, who plays a no-nonsense cop
Fitoor (2016): While the film was headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif, Tabu played the role of the latter's mother. Ajay, on the other hand, had a key cameo in the film
Golmaal Again (2017): In the film, Ajay, along with his friends, returns to the orphanage where they grew up, only to find out that it is now run by Tabu. They also encounter the ghost of their childhood friend, played by Parineeti Chopra
De De Pyaar De (2019): Ajay and Tabu played a divorced couple in the film and it shows the rollercoaster ride the former embarks on when he falls in love with another woman who is half his age
Drishyam 2 (2022): The film continued from where it left off in Drishyam and it shows how Ajay's family deals with the past that returns to haunt them
Bholaa (2023): After spending 10 years in jail, an ex-convict steps out free to meet his daughter. However, his journey is not easy and he is met with numerous obstacles on his way