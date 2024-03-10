List Of 71st Miss World 2024 Continental Winners: Know About Kristen Wright, Jessica Gagen & Others

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 10, 2024
Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic has been titled as the Miss World 2024. Meanwhile, also take note of the Miss World continental winners of this year.
Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon crowned as the Miss World Asia 2024. She is also the runner-up at the Miss World 2024 and has won the Miss Lebanon 2022.
Kristen Wright from Australia won the Miss World Oceania 2024. She is pursuing her degree in Biomedical Science and she is also a published children's author.
Botswana's Lesego Chombo won the title for Miss World Africa 2024. Having a degree in Law, she is currently practicing as an Attorney at the High court of Botswana.
Jessica Gagen from England backed the title for Miss World Europe 2024. As an Aerospace Engineering graduate, Jessica would like to expand her studies further with a Masters in Advanced Aerospace Engineering. She aims to present educational TV documentaries about engineering and technology.
Leticia Frota from Brazil was crowned as the Miss World America 2024. She also won the "Beauty with a Purpose" round at the Miss World 2024. Leticia is an Entrepreneur and Digital Influencer. She is pursuing her studies in Psychology and aims to specialise in Neuropsychology.
Miss World Caribbean 2024 title was given to Ache Abrahams from Trinidad and Tobago. She is a model and social media marketing manager. She is ambitious to expand her roles as a motivational speaker to TV presenter.