Lisa Ray Birthday: Unveiling some lesser-known facts about the Indo-Canadian actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2023

Lisa Ray turns 51 on Tuesday! On her birthday, we bring you some little known facts about the canadian star

The model turned actress hails from Toronto, Canada, and has a Bengali father as well as Polish mother

She started modeling at the age of 16 and became the first Indian model to appear on the cover of the prestigious fashion magazine, L’Officiel

The actress who recently appeared in the web series 'Four More Shots Please', started her career at 16

She first grabbed limelight after featuring in an advertisement of Bombay Dyeing, in which she wore a high-cut black swimsuit in 1990s

She has also appeared in several international television shows, including the Canadian series, Endgame, and the American series, Psych

In 2007, she was featured in a music video for the song 'Afreen Afreen' by the Pakistani musician, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Lisa Ray is fluent in four languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, and French

