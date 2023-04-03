Lisa Ray Birthday: Unveiling some lesser-known facts about the Indo-Canadian actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2023
Lisa Ray turns 51 on Tuesday! On her birthday, we bring you some little known facts about the canadian star
The model turned actress hails from Toronto, Canada, and has a Bengali father as well as Polish mother
She started modeling at the age of 16 and became the first Indian model to appear on the cover of the prestigious fashion magazine, L’Officiel
The actress who recently appeared in the web series 'Four More Shots Please', started her career at 16
She first grabbed limelight after featuring in an advertisement of Bombay Dyeing, in which she wore a high-cut black swimsuit in 1990s
She has also appeared in several international television shows, including the Canadian series, Endgame, and the American series, Psych
In 2007, she was featured in a music video for the song 'Afreen Afreen' by the Pakistani musician, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Lisa Ray is fluent in four languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, and French
