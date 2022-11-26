Lionel Messi to equalise unique FIFA World Cup record set by Diego Maradona in Argentina jersey, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 26, 2022
Lionel Messi, 35, will lead Argentina in their must-win Group C match against Mexico on Saturday
AFP
Messi will play in his 21st FIFA World Cup contest, equalising the record set by Maradona for most World Cup games played by an Argentine player
AFP
Maradona, who died two years ago on November 25, reached the historic mark in four World Cups, one less than Messi
AFP
Achieving Maradona’s record will surely continue to forge Messi's legacy in his country
AFP
Meanwhile, members of the Argentine national football team commemorated Diego Armando Maradona at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, two years after his death
AFP
Lionel Messi uploaded a story to Instagram with a photo of the legendary football star wearing his number 10 blue and white jersey
Manager Lionel Scaloni noted, "it is a very sad day," referring to Maradona's anniversary, during a press conference ahead of Saturday's match against Mexico in Qatar
AFP
Striker Lautaro Martinez commented that the squad is "thinking very much" about the greatest Argentine World Cup figure, who led Argentina to the championship in Mexico 1986 and to the runners-up in Italy 1990
AFP
Ahead of the clash against Mexico, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said that Messi is doing well. This comes amid concerns that Messi is nursing a leg injury
AFP