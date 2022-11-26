Lionel Messi to equalise unique FIFA World Cup record set by Diego Maradona in Argentina jersey, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 26, 2022

Lionel Messi, 35, will lead Argentina in their must-win Group C match against Mexico on Saturday

AFP

Messi will play in his 21st FIFA World Cup contest, equalising the record set by Maradona for most World Cup games played by an Argentine player

AFP

Maradona, who died two years ago on November 25, reached the historic mark in four World Cups, one less than Messi

AFP

Achieving Maradona’s record will surely continue to forge Messi's legacy in his country

AFP

Meanwhile, members of the Argentine national football team commemorated Diego Armando Maradona at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, two years after his death

AFP

Lionel Messi uploaded a story to Instagram with a photo of the legendary football star wearing his number 10 blue and white jersey

Manager Lionel Scaloni noted, "it is a very sad day," referring to Maradona's anniversary, during a press conference ahead of Saturday's match against Mexico in Qatar

AFP

Striker Lautaro Martinez commented that the squad is "thinking very much" about the greatest Argentine World Cup figure, who led Argentina to the championship in Mexico 1986 and to the runners-up in Italy 1990

AFP

Ahead of the clash against Mexico, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said that Messi is doing well. This comes amid concerns that Messi is nursing a leg injury

AFP