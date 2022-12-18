Lionel Messi story: From humble beginnings to becoming God of Football

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 18, 2022
Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in their quest for World Cup glory against defending champions France in what is almost certain to be his last appearance in football's showpiece tournament
Messi was born in a middle-class family in Argentina. He grew up in a football-loving family
He developed the passion for football at an early age and at 5 he played for as local club coached by his father
Unfortunately, he was shorter than the boys of his age. “Whenever I went on to the pitch, or in school, I was always the smallest of all,” said Messi
At 11, he was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency and had to seek medical assistance. “Every night I had to stick a needle into my legs for three years,” the PSG forward said
However, his family could not continue his treatment for long and his club too bailed on him and refused to pay for his medical bills
At 13, his life took an amazing turn when Spanish giants FC Barcelona offered to take care of his medical expenses if he played for them
His family then moved to Spain to help him pursue his football passion
At 17, he become the youngest player to score a goal in the history of FC Barcelona
From then on he went on to become one of the greatest footballers of all time. He went on to win the Ballon d'Or seven times — most by any footballer
