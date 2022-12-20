Lionel Messi & Co arrive in Buenos Aires after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup-winning feat, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 20, 2022
The victorious Argentina team arrived in Buenos Aries on Tuesday after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar
The players, led by captain Lionel Messi, were greeted by thousands of fans at the airport. The star forward descended the plane with a the World Cup trophy in his hand
Fans lined up at the airport to get a glimpse of the heroes
The joyous supporters screamed and cheered the players as they were paraded in an open bus
Messi led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup title with win over France in the final on Sunday
After helping Argentina win the World Cup Messi said he would not retire from international football
"I won the Copa America and the World Cup in a short time. I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being a world champion. I am going to take the Cup to Argentina to enjoy it with you," Messi said
Argentina's first global championship since Diego Maradona led them to victory in Mexico in 1986 was the fulfilment of a "childhood dream" according to Messi
"It's anyone's childhood dream. I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career ... and this one that was missing is here. It's madness ... look how she [the World Cup] is, she's gorgeous. I wanted her so much," Messi added
