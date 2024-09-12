Like A Wind In The Desert: McLaren GTS

By: G R Mukesh | September 12, 2024
The McLaren GTS is a car inspired by the F1 tradition and ethos as it focuses on lightweight architecture.
The car is studded with a twin turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine.
Inside the GTS features soft leather upholstery, high-end audio. It also has a cabin for two adults.
The aforementioned V8 engine can give the top performance of 626 horsepower.
Furthermore, the a seven-speed automatic transmission system can help the car scale from 0-96 Kmph in 3.1 seconds.
Some of the other cars in the ultra-luxury category include Aston Martin DB12 and a Bentley Continental GT.
The McLaren GTS is estimated to be priced at around Rs 1.8 crore.
Thanks For Reading!