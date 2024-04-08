Level 600 Unlocked: Fiat's Electric Car Glides Through

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 08, 2024
The Fiat 600e is an improved version of its predecessor 500.
The driver can glide through using the Eco, Normal and Sport modes.
The engine gives a top performance 154 horsepower.
With the range of 400.72 KM, it can clock a 100 KPH in 9 seconds.
This electric vehicle gives this performance using a 54.0-kWh lithium-ion battery.
The Jeep Avenger and Hyundai Kona Electric are some of 600e's rival.
The Fiat 600e is priced at 32995 Pounds or Rs 34,73,746.
