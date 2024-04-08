Level 600 Unlocked: Fiat's Electric Car Glides Through

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 08, 2024

The Fiat 600e is an improved version of its predecessor 500.

The driver can glide through using the Eco, Normal and Sport modes.

The engine gives a top performance 154 horsepower.

With the range of 400.72 KM, it can clock a 100 KPH in 9 seconds.

This electric vehicle gives this performance using a 54.0-kWh lithium-ion battery.

The Jeep Avenger and Hyundai Kona Electric are some of 600e's rival.

The Fiat 600e is priced at 32995 Pounds or Rs 34,73,746.

Thanks For Reading!

Luxury Meets Off-Road Thrills: Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Edition
Find out More