Lent 2024: All You Need To Know About This 40-Day Fasting Period In Christianity

By: Rahul M | February 14, 2024
Lent is a 40-day-long observance where Christians observe fasting and reflect on the period Jesus spent fasting in the desert.
It begins with Ash Wednesday and extends to the celebration of Easter falling on February 14 and March 31, respectively.
During these days, people intensify their prayers, try to advance in their spiritual journey, and take time for introspection.
It is a time of renewal of faith, leading up to the joyous celebration of Christ's victory over death on Easter Sunday.
The way of observing and carrying out rituals differs on an individual basis depending on their health capacities and beliefs.
While many avoid the intake of alcohol and meat throughout the period, some keep such a fast only on Fridays.
Several people decide to refrain from a particular habit or a dish during Lent marking their sacrifice during the season.
Notably, purple is considered to be the colour of Lent as it represents penance, preparation, and sacrifice. Priests often wear purple, at times even violent, during this period.
While Lent is not a celebration period, it is a time to reflect, seek blessings, and pray for well-being from the Almighty by praising the Lord.
May the grace of God surround you during this Lenten season, guiding you on a journey of faith, forgiveness, and renewal.