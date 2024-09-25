Leapmotor T03: Taking The Electric Leap Forward

By: G R Mukesh | September 25, 2024
Hangzhou-based Leapmotor is another sign of growing footprint of Chinese brands in the EV game. The Leapmotor T03 is another step in that direction.
The Leapmotor T03 is touted to be one of the cheapest cars in the EV business.
Inside, the car is studded with a 10.1 inch touchscreen.
The T03 is powered by a 37.3kWh battery. This batteyr can propel the T03 to travel about 41.84 Km for a single charge.
The 94bhp motor can take the car from 0-99 Kmph in 12.7 seconds.
This hatchback will take on the likes of Dacia Spring and the Kia Picanto.
The Leepmotor T03 is estimated to be priced at around Rs 17.8 lakh.
Thanks For Reading!