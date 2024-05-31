Lava Yuva 5G: India's First With Unisoc T750 Chipset

By: G R Mukesh | May 31, 2024
The Lava has lauched its Yuva 5G, the first phone in India with the Unisoc T750 5G chipset.
It is Priced at Rs 9,499 for 4GB/64GB and Rs 9,999 for 4GB/128GB, available in Mystic Blue and Mystic Green from June 5 on Amazon, Lava e-store, and retail outlets.
It has a storage of 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB; includes 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C.
Dual rear cameras with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor; 8MP front camera for selfies.
It features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
It runs on Android 13, with a promised upgrade to Android 14 and two years of security updates.
