Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Rare and unseen pics of the singer

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar is considered as one of Bollywood's most legendary singers. On her birth anniversary (Sept 28), here's a look at some of her rare and unseen pictures
Born in 1929, Lata was the eldest child in the family of seven members
Here is a rare photo of Lata Mangeshkar holding none other than the actor Rishi Kapoor. The singer has sung songs in Rishi Kapoor's movies like 'Bobby' and 'Prem Rog'
A throwback picture of Lata Mangeshkar, Meena Kapoor and Geeta Dutt. The three singers dominated the Hindi playback in early 1940s
Lata Mangeshkar clicked at Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's wedding
Lata with her siblings Asha, Meena and brother Hridaynath
Here, a young Lata is seen with her dogs named 'Guddu' and 'Buddu'
Lata and Asha played minor roles in director Vinayak's movie, 'Badi Maa' which released in 1945
Lata had once shared a throwback picture with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
This cute little boy with Lata is none other than singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. The two has even collaborated on many popular songs
