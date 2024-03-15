Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024: Why Slay Alone? Neha Dhupia & Konkona Sensharma Steal The Runway As Showstoppers

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 15, 2024
The Lakme Fashion Week day 2 saw some of the extravagant fashion moments. The show started with Inca, Til and Yavi’s collection. Yavi unveiled the 2024 Spring/Summer collection with ‘Recondite Freedom’. Til showcased her collection named ‘RAY’.
Dia Mirza Rekhi dazzled as the showstopper for Inca on the second day of Lakme Fashion Week. The second day two was dedicated to sustainable fashion.
Gaurang’s Lakme Fashion Week Spring/Festive collection “Gulal” showcases vibrant pink hues that symbolises purity, sincerity and peace.
Tea Cultures of The World x Chola was showcased at the show. Inspired by the Japanese tea ceremonies principles of Harmony, Respect, Purity and Tranquility, the show celebrates the fusion of fashion and tea culture.
Neha Dhupia and Konkona Sensharma walked as the showstoppers for the Tea Cultures of The World x Chola at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024.
Urvashi Kaur’s U’Core defies convention with its blend of ecrus, beige, greys, black, indigos and reds. The collection features genderless cuts, ageless designs and seasonal styles crafted from handwoven denim.
Akoora presented the collection named ‘Moonrise’ at the Lakme Fashion Week. It explores urbanity, functionality and modernism through handwoven India textiles. .
The show ended with R|Elam X JJV. Kapurthala collection at the Lakme Fashion Week day two.