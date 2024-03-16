Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024: Kriti Sanon, Kalki Kochelin & Others Slay The Runway Show

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 16, 2024
Aikeyah, Esse and Shahin Mannan showcased their collection at the Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week. Akiyeah presented their collection ‘For Dreamers’ with Kalki Kochelin as their showstopper. Shahin Mannan showcased his collection ‘UNAPOLOGETIC’.
Villyan presented their collection at the Lakme Fashion Week which was inspired by society 5.0, which represents a shift towards balancing economic growth with solving societal and environmental issues. Industry 5.0 refers to humans involved alongside robots and smart machines.
Itrh and Rajdeep Ranawat presented their collection ‘ANKH’ and ‘Nizam’ at the Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week. Sushant Divgikr dazzled as showstopper for the Itrh collection, while Divya Khosla walked the runway as showstopper for Rajdeep Ranawat.
NEXA presented ‘The Spotlight' Paiwand’s collection ‘City Blues’ at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024. The collection was upcycled handcrafted textiles with modern silhouettes that defined urbane lifestyle.
Lakme Salon x Geisha Designs by Paras & Shalini showcased their collection ‘The Elemental Symphony’ at the Lakme Fashion Week with showstopper Medha Shankr.
Skechers presented a Retroverse collection at the Lakme Fashion Week with Actress Kriti Sanon as the showstopper.
All You Can Street collection showcased top homegrown fashion on the runway with the theme “URL to IRL”. The theme emphasised ‘what you see is what you get’.
Shanaya Kapoor walked for the Ajio Luxe presents AK | OK by Anamika Khanna’s collection. The AK-OK collection was inspired from the journeys of a nomadic biker belonging to Orissa’s Bonda Tribe.