Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 Grand Finale: Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor Stunned The Runway

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 18, 2024
Shenaaz Gill walked for Diksha Khanna’s collection at the Lakme Fashion Week Final Day. Diksha’s latest collection combines the mysterious allure of ancient monasteries.
Nirmooha showcased her collection ‘Ekatra’ at the Lakme Fashion Week with Aditi Rao Hydari as the showstopper. The collection incorporated various components together that had greater impact than individual parts.
Diana Penty graced the runway in Charu and Vasundhara’s collection ‘Azura: Where Dreams Bloom’ at the Lakme Fashion Week. The collection reflects the dream of designers and aspiration.
Sejal Kamdar’s collection draws inspiration from the colours of the sea and the rich pattern of Ajrakh textiles. Sonal Chauhan walked for Sejal’s collection at the show.
Madhuri Dixit stunned the Lakme Fashion Week runway as the showstopper for Ranna Gill’s collection. The collection is a modern display that blends city style and natural beauty.
Deme presented their collection at the Lakme Fashion Week Finale day that is inspired by the dreamy state between being awake and asleep.
Kalki presented their timeless elegant collection INARA at the Lakme Fashion Week Finale. Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur dazzled the runway as the showstoppers.
The evening show saw GQ x FDCI Men’s Edit collection by Country made, Jaywalking and Rishta by Arjun Saluja om Finale day.
The Lakme Fashion Week grand finale ended with Designer Rahul Mishra’s collection. In his creation, he sees nature as the primary creator and artist. Actress Ananya Pandey walked as the showstopper for Rahul Mishra’s collection.