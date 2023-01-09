La Liga: Ousmane Dembele's goal helps Barcelona beat Atletico 1-0 and go atop league table, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 09, 2023

Barcelona reopened a three-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with a 1-0 win away to Atletico Madrid

Ousmane Dembele's goal midway through the first half after good work by Pedri and Gavi was enough to give Barca the win.

The league leaders struggled at times to create clear chances without the suspended Robert Lewandowski, but produced a much-improved defensive display to frustrate an Atletico side in which Joao Felix failed to make a difference

Tempers frayed in the closing moments and both Barca's Ferran Torres and Atletico defender Stefan Savic were sent off for fighting moments before Ronald Araujo cleared off the line to deny Antoine Griezmann

Real Madrid had lost 2-1 at Villarreal on Saturday for its second league loss of the season. Atlético dropped to fifth place, seeing its gap to the lead reach 14 points

"We knew it was going to be tough to win here, but after Madrid lost points against Villarreal we had to take advantage of the opportunity," Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets said. "We have to keep adding points at the top."

Barcelona was without Lewandowski, the league's leading scorer with 13 goals, because the Poland striker began serving a three-game suspension from before the World Cup break

It was Barcelona's first league win at Atletico since 2019

Barcelona will now travel to Saudi Arabia to play in the Spanish Super Cup along with Madrid, Real Betis and Valencia

