Kuttey: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and other actors' fees REVEALED!

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 14, 2023
Aasmaan Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' hit the theatres on January 13 and it has been receiving rave reviews from the audience
Made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, the film stars some of the biggest names of Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor charged a whopping Rs 8 crore for the film
On the other hand, Tabu was paid Rs 3.5 crore to play a foul-mouthed cop
Radhika Madan received Rs 1 crore for her role in 'Kuttey'
Naseeruddin Shah, who played a short but impactful role in the film, received Rs 50 lakh
Meanwhile, Konkona Sen Sharma has been paid Rs 85 lakh
Kumud Mishra charged Rs 70 lakh for his role of Arjun's sidekick
Shardul Bhardwaj, who played Radhika's husband, took home a paycheck of Rs 30 lakh
