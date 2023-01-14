Kuttey: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and other actors' fees REVEALED!

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 14, 2023

Aasmaan Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' hit the theatres on January 13 and it has been receiving rave reviews from the audience

Made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, the film stars some of the biggest names of Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor charged a whopping Rs 8 crore for the film

On the other hand, Tabu was paid Rs 3.5 crore to play a foul-mouthed cop

Radhika Madan received Rs 1 crore for her role in 'Kuttey'

Naseeruddin Shah, who played a short but impactful role in the film, received Rs 50 lakh

Meanwhile, Konkona Sen Sharma has been paid Rs 85 lakh

Kumud Mishra charged Rs 70 lakh for his role of Arjun's sidekick

Shardul Bhardwaj, who played Radhika's husband, took home a paycheck of Rs 30 lakh

