Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya DAZZLES In ₹48,000 Banarasi Saree On Her Godh Bharai Ceremony

By: Aanchal Choudhary | October 06, 2024
Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is expecting her first child with husband Rahul.
Instagram.
The actress along with her husband Rahul hosted a fun god bharai ceremony which was attended by close friends of her from the entertainment fraternity.
Shraddha opted for a beautiful pink Banarasi saree from a brand called jarierabanaras which costs a whopping 48,000 rupees.
From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Anjum Fakih, close friends of the actress were seen having a gala time with her on the occasion of her godh bharai.
Dheeraj also posed with his reel and real wives in a picture shared by him on his Instagram handle.
However, it was the reunion of the original cast of Kundali Bhagya that had fans of the show elated.
Paras Kalnawat, who essays the character of Shraddha’s onscreen son in Kundali Bhagya was also seen attending the actress’s godh bharai ceremony.
All in all, Shraddha’s godh bharai ceremony was a star studded affair.