Kriti Sanon Basks In London Sunshine As She Shares Perfect Postcard Moments

By: Shefali Fernandes | June 21, 2024
Kriti Sanon, on June 21, took to her Instagram and shares postcard worthy pictures from her recent trip to London
Photo Via Instagram
Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a black weather and paired it with tiny golden hoops, flaunting her orange nails. She also wore a black sunglasses.
The actress captioned the photos, "London, you have my 🫶🏻! Shall be back soon! 💖🥰"
Kriti Sanon can be seen donning a white printed white sweater and flaunted her million-dollor smile.
The Heropanti actress is seen indulging in food as she sat inside an eatery in London.
Kriti Sanon also posed at Liverpool Street station and looked like a complete vision to behold.
Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Crew, was seen soaking in the sunshine.
Thanks For Reading!