Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Celebrations held across country as devotees gear up for the festival

August 18, 2022
Jammu: Devotees take out a religious procession to celebrate the festival of Krishna Janmashtami, in Jammu.
PTI
Bhubaneswar: Children dressed up as Lord Krishna pose during a competition ahead of the upcoming festival of Janmashtami, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
PTI
Bengaluru: A child dressed as Lord Krishna during a fancy dress competition on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami festival, at ISKCON temple in Bengaluru,
PTI
Moradabad: Schoolchildren celebrate Krishna Janmashthami at a school in Moradabad, Thursday, Aug 18, 2022.
PTI
School children watch as fellow pupils form a human pyramid to break the a curd-pot suspended during celebrations on the eve of Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth of Krishna, in Amritsar on August 18, 2022.
AFP
Ahmedabad: Students dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, at a school in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
PTI
Mumbai: Students of Kamala Mehta School for Blind form a human pyramid to break the dahi handi during Krishna Janmashtami festival celebrations, in Mumbai, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
PTI
Thiruvananthapuram: An artist paints a larger-than-life size model of mythological Kaliya Naag on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
-