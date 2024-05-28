KOHIMA IN PICS: Plan Your Trip To Nagaland Capital This Monsoon

By: Sunanda Singh | May 28, 2024
Kohima is located in the northeastern part of India and is the capital of Nagaland. The capital is nestled with enticing natural beauties and religious sites.
X/@robert_lyman
Mary Help of Christians Cathedral is one of the main churches and is also considered one of the biggest churches in the northeast.
Canva
Kohima War Cemetery, a solemn tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Second World War, stands as a testament to the city's history and resilience.
Ram Panday
Lake Shilloi, or Shilloi Lake, is a beautiful destination that provides mesmerising beauty in its surroundings and provides relaxation. It is considered the largest natural lake in the state.
X/@tourismGovInd
Dzuleke Village, a hidden gem on the outskirts of Kohima, is a must-visit for nature lovers. The village offers breathtaking views of lush greenery, pristine landscapes and a tranquil atmosphere that will rejuvenate your soul.
X/Bhavanandhi
Khonoma is a wonderful place that you won't want to miss if you want to explore Kohima. It is almost 40 km from Kohima and tells the history of the British Colonial Period.
X/ nagalandtourism
Jotsoma is a spectacular place that one cannot afford to miss when exploring Nagaland. The serene place is also famous for its traditions and culture.
X/ Rohan K Abraham
Ntanki National Park is one of the most popular places in Nagaland. The park is home to a wide variety of fauna, including elephants, tigers, sloth bears and more.
Chir Khiam