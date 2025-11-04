Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Monali Thakur

By: Sachin T | November 04, 2025

Monali Thakur rose to fame after participating in Indian Idol Season 2 in 2006

She won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

Monali made her acting debut with the film Lakshmi (2014), where she played a challenging and powerful role

Her popular hits include Sawaar Loon, Zara Zara Touch Me, Cham Cham, and Khwab Dekhe

She has trained in Hindustani classical music since childhood.

Monali is also a trained dancer, skilled in Bharatanatyam, hip-hop, and salsa

She often travels between India and Switzerland due to her husband’s business

