Know 6 Effective Indoor Workouts To Do During High AQI Conditions

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 28, 2024

It can get difficult to perform workouts or stay active when air quality outside is extremly poor. It can cause serious lung and skin damage. Here are indoor workouts for you to try during such conditions

All images from Canva

Do a series of exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks back-to-back. Try each exercise for 30 seconds, rest for 15 seconds, and repeat the circuit a few times

If you have space, jumping rope is an amazing cardio workout. No rope? Just do high-knee running in place. These moves are easy but get your heart rate up quickly

Yoga and pilates are great for strength and flexibility. Yoga focuses on stretching and balance, while Pilates is good for core strength

If you have a resistance band, you can use it for exercises like arm curls, leg lifts, and squats. Bands make your muscles work harder

Try exercises like bicycle crunches, mountain climbers, and leg lifts to work your abs. These moves don’t need much space and are perfect for building core strength indoors

Dancing is a fun way to get your heart pumping! Find a dance video online or just move to your favorite music

Thanks For Reading!

How High AQIs Can Cause Lung And Skin Infections? Know Prevention Methods
Find out More