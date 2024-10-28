Know 6 Effective Indoor Workouts To Do During High AQI Conditions

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 28, 2024
It can get difficult to perform workouts or stay active when air quality outside is extremly poor. It can cause serious lung and skin damage. Here are indoor workouts for you to try during such conditions
All images from Canva
Do a series of exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks back-to-back. Try each exercise for 30 seconds, rest for 15 seconds, and repeat the circuit a few times
If you have space, jumping rope is an amazing cardio workout. No rope? Just do high-knee running in place. These moves are easy but get your heart rate up quickly
Yoga and pilates are great for strength and flexibility. Yoga focuses on stretching and balance, while Pilates is good for core strength
If you have a resistance band, you can use it for exercises like arm curls, leg lifts, and squats. Bands make your muscles work harder
Try exercises like bicycle crunches, mountain climbers, and leg lifts to work your abs. These moves don’t need much space and are perfect for building core strength indoors
Dancing is a fun way to get your heart pumping! Find a dance video online or just move to your favorite music
