Kidambi Srikanth Gets Married, Here Are Some Glimpses From His Marriage Along With Tollywood Stars

By: Shreyas Dhopeshwarkar | November 11, 2024

On 10th November 2024 Indian shuttler Srikanth and Shravya tied knots forever.

Pic Credit: Srikanth Kidambi/ Instagram

Srikanth and Shravya's family members and relatives showering blessings for there new life.

Pic Credit: Srikanth Kidambi/ Instagram

On Srikanth's wedding reception many tollywood stars were invited Actor Adivi Sesh was one of them.

Pic Credit: Srikanth Kidambi/ Instagram

Legendary Actor Nagarjuna came to bless Srikanth and Shravya.

Pic Credit: Srikanth Kidambi/ Instagram

Another Legendary actor Chiranjeevi too invited at Srikanth's wedding reception.

Pic Credit: Srikanth Kidambi/ Instagram

Actress Keerthy Suresh was present at the wedding and blessed both of them.

Pic Credit: Srikanth Kidambi/ Instagram

Actor Vijay Deverakonda too was present during the wedding.

Pic Credit: Srikanth Kidambi/ Instagram

Popular actress Rashika Mandana was also invited at Srikanth's wedding.