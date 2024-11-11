Kidambi Srikanth Gets Married, Here Are Some Glimpses From His Marriage Along With Tollywood Stars

By: Shreyas Dhopeshwarkar | November 11, 2024
On 10th November 2024 Indian shuttler Srikanth and Shravya tied knots forever.
Pic Credit: Srikanth Kidambi/ Instagram
Srikanth and Shravya's family members and relatives showering blessings for there new life.
Pic Credit: Srikanth Kidambi/ Instagram
On Srikanth's wedding reception many tollywood stars were invited Actor Adivi Sesh was one of them.
Pic Credit: Srikanth Kidambi/ Instagram
Legendary Actor Nagarjuna came to bless Srikanth and Shravya.
Pic Credit: Srikanth Kidambi/ Instagram
Another Legendary actor Chiranjeevi too invited at Srikanth's wedding reception.
Pic Credit: Srikanth Kidambi/ Instagram
Actress Keerthy Suresh was present at the wedding and blessed both of them.
Pic Credit: Srikanth Kidambi/ Instagram
Actor Vijay Deverakonda too was present during the wedding.
Pic Credit: Srikanth Kidambi/ Instagram
Popular actress Rashika Mandana was also invited at Srikanth's wedding.